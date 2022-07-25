Danny Shelton visiting with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers may be adding some veteran depth for their defensive line.

Former first-round pick Danny Shelton is taking a free-agent visit with Carolina, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Shelton has bounced around over the last few years after beginning his career with Cleveland. He spent 2021 with the Giants, appearing in 13 games for the club in a rotational role. He recorded 31 total tackles with one tackle for loss and a half-sack.

In 2020, Shelton started 12 games for Detroit, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits.

The 12th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Shelton played his first three years with the Browns before they traded him to the Patriots in 2018. Shelton’s 2019 season was his most productive, as he recorded 3.0 sacks, a pair of TFLs, and six QB hits along with his only career forced fumble.