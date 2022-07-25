Davante Adams attempts to clarify comment suggesting Derek Carr is a Hall of Famer

Getty Images

New Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams raised some eyebrows on Friday when he said he was adjusting from playing with one Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to playing with another Hall of Fame quarterback in Derek Carr. On Sunday, Adams attempted to clarify.

As soon as a reporter began to ask Adams about calling Carr a Hall of Famer, Adams acknowledged he knew his words were going to be thrown back at him.

“I was waiting for this. Oh, God, I was waiting for this,” Adams said.

Adams then clarified that he was just trying to talk about the adjustment between two quarterbacks he loves playing with, and not necessarily weighing in on Carr’s Hall of Fame credentials.

“What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it’s an adjustment. Even if it is Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there’s going to be an adjustment. I wasn’t saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek. So I’m not retracting my statement at all,” Adams said.

Adams did acknowledge he could have phrased his comments better.

“I didn’t deliver that message the way I had it in my head,” Adams said. “I did not mean to say exactly that.”