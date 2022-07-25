Doug Pederson: We expect a “sky is the limit” mentality with Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

One of Doug Pederson‘s top priorities in his first year as the Jaguars’ head coach is to further the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick got 17 games of experience. But so much about and around the Jaguars organization was a complete mess under former head coach Urban Meyer that it’s no surprise that Lawrence didn’t look his best as a rookie.

Throughout the offseason, Pederson has been enthusiastic about Lawrence and his growth entering 2022. That trend continued in Pederson’s Monday press conference to open training camp on Monday.

“That’s the goal, obviously, is to make a significant jump in Year Two,” Pederson said. “And I think building off of last year, the fact that he played the entire season, we can build off of that and really expect kind of a ‘sky is the limit’ mentality with him. He’s in the same frame of mind as well, he wants to take that next step not only in his growth, but obviously leading this football team. So today is Day One of that and we’re just excited to be on the grass with him and the rest of the team.”

Lawrence finished his rookie season completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with the team going 3-14. But with improved coaching and better weapons around him, Lawrence is in a position to make that jump in 2022.