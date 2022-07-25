Fight between Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell postponed

Getty Images

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell will not fight this week. Their exhibition boxing match was postponed by Social Gloves 2 after the main event fell through, TMZ Sports reports.

The fight originally was on the card for July 30 at The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The promoters released a statement, announcing AnEsonGib was unavailable to fight fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom in the headline bout.

The hope is for the fight card to be rescheduled sometime in “early September,” though no new date has been set.

Peterson, who has the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history, indicated last week that he wants to continue playing football. Bell intimated that he was retiring.

It seems likely that neither player gets another opportunity to play in the NFL, so maybe boxing is in both their futures.