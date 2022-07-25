Jalen Ramsey: “No doubt” I’ll be ready for opener

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had shoulder surgery last month, but there doesn’t appear to be much concern about it impacting his availability for the regular season.

Head coach Sean McVay suggested Ramsey would be going on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp when he spoke to reporters late last week, but Ramsey was not placed on the PUP list by the team over the weekend. He’s not 100 percent, but McVay said he’s close enough to “participate in a lot of the jog throughs” rather than sit out practice entirely.

On Monday, Ramsey said he expects to be all the way back in the near future. Ramsey told reporters that there’s “no doubt in my mind” that he’ll be on the field against the Bills to open the season.

Ramsey was an All-Pro for the second straight season in 2021 and having him back to full health would be a welcome development for the Rams’ effort to repeat last year’s success.