Josh Allen on loss to Chiefs: We’ll learn from it, get better from it, it’s going to fuel us

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t gotten over his playoff loss to the Chiefs, and he says that may be a good thing.

Allen told Peter King that he and his teammates are motivated to be better after the heartbreaking overtime loss.

“We’ll learn from it, we’ll get better from it, it’s going to fuel us,” Allen said.

Although the Chiefs’ win on the opening possession of overtime led the NFL to change its overtime rules, Allen declined to blame the rules for the loss and said the Bills just need to find a way to win.

“There’s ways we could’ve found a way to win that game,” Allen said. “Unfortunately there’s 31 teams that don’t do that, in terms of winning the Super Bowl.”

The Bills are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, after falling painfully short last year.