Kyle Rudolph gets $2 million, with up to $1.5 million in incentives

New Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph has a one-year deal with the team. The contract became official on Monday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the contract contains base pay in the amount of $2 million.

Rudolph also can make up to $1.5 million in incentives, making the maximum value $3.5 million.

Of the amount, $1.5 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The guarantee makes is more likely that Rudolph will make the 53-man roster.

The remainder of the base package comes in the form of per-game roster bonuses, totaling $500,000.

Rudolph essentially replaces Rob Gronkowski, who repeatedly has said he’s done playing, for good. The Bucs presumably believe what he’s saying, at least for 2022. Come 2023, who knows what he’ll do?