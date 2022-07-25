Kyler Murray’s new contract has a homework clause

July 25, 2022
The Kyler Murray contract has become official. And it officially contains a term that one source with extensive knowledge of player contracts has deemed to be unprecedented.

The deal requires that Murray engage in at least four hours of “Independent Study” during each week of the season, from the Monday after training camp ends through the last game on the schedule, including any postseason games.

The contract defines “Independent Study” to include the study of “the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game, including without limitation any such material provided via an iPad or other electronic device.” Time spent in mandatory meetings doesn’t count.

The contract specifically includes this sentence: “Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.”

A breach of this term counts as a default under the contract, which would jeopardize his guaranteed money.

It’s unclear how any of this will be enforced by the Cardinals, unless there’s a way to remotely monitor active interaction and engagement of the iPad. (Microsoft, which gives the league a ton of money for an exclusive Surface sponsorship deal, may not appreciate the use of the name of the Apple tablet.) The mere fact that the team reduced the term to writing suggests that the team has concerns about whether and to what extent Murray does sufficient homework.

He wouldn’t be the first player to rely excessively on natural skills, and to give short shrift to studying the playbook, the game plan, and film. He is perhaps the first, if not one of the only, to have a term like this in his contract.

Bottom line: It wouldn’t be there unless the team thought there was a reason for it.

12 responses to "Kyler Murray's new contract has a homework clause

  1. Makes his contract look even more suspect if his work ethic is already in question. In any case, it’s clear they’d like to see him improvising less and game planning more.

  2. Sounds like the Cardinals don’t think Kyler put in the study time necessary to make himself and the team better.

  3. The fact that they had to add this clause is concerning. And they think Kyler is worth that knowing they had to add the clause? Even more concerning!

  8. As florio has stated, no one was beating down the cards doors to trade fo him.

  9. For that amount of money I’d study quantum physics everyday if they asked

  10. Brandon Beane once said about josh, that he didn’t know he’d be this good but knew Allen would turn over every stone to get better. For as good as kyler and lamar are, their teams don’t seem too excited to give them money. With where QB contracts are going, be careful who you invest in.

  11. Honestly sad and hilarious at the same time. A grown man earning 100s of millions of dollars and his new contract treats him like an eighth grader that won’t stop playing video games and do his homework….

  12. Wow, what a telling clause. He has to have it written in his contract to, you know, do his job and study film/playbook? Now there’s a team leader for you.

