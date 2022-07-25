Matt Rhule expects quarterback competition to be “good for our team”

Getty Images

The Panthers will have a quarterback battle at training camp, and Matt Rhule doesn’t know whether Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold will come out as the starter.

He does believe the competition will help the entire team.

Rhule talked publicly for the first time since the Panthers acquired Mayfield in a trade with the Browns.

“My job is not to pick the starting quarterback,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN. “The players will do that with the way they play.

“My job is to make sure we have really good players in the room, which now we do, and make sure they have opportunities. It’ll be a fun ride. When we know, we will know.”

Rhule has had seven different starting quarterbacks, and none were good enough to get the Panthers more than five wins in a season. Carolina went 5-11 and 5-12 the past two seasons.

Cam Netwon’s MVP season of 2015 was the last time the Panthers have had a Pro Bowl quarterback.

But with Mayfield and Darnold, Rhule expects to have a chance. He also believes that the presence of rookie Matt Corral and former XFL star PJ Walker behind Mayfield and Darnold gives the Panthers one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the league.

“It’s going to be a lot of great competition,” Rhule said. “And to be quite honest it’ll be really good for our team, the competition.”

Mayfield and Darnold practiced with running back Christian McCaffrey and other teammates on their own in the Charlotte area last week to ready for what awaits them at camp.