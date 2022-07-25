Matt Rhule on his job security: I expect to win

Getty Images

Matt Rhule is a betting favorite to be the first coach fired this season. The Panthers’ third-year coach isn’t sweating his place on the hot seat after consecutive five-win seasons.

Upgrades in the offensive line and at quarterback, with the additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, have him upbeat about the 2022 season.

“This year I expect to win. I want to win. I’ve never gone into a season and said, ‘I hope I can only win this many games to keep my job,’” Rhule said Monday, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’m not doing that, man. I want to win at the highest level, just like Christian (McCaffrey) does, just like Shaq (Thompson) does, just like everybody in this organization does. That’s why I woke up today ready to go, excited to go, excited to be here. I like where we’re at.”

Rhule praised General Manager Scott Fitterer for putting together a “really talented roster.” Now, it’s up to Rhule to make the most of it, or some other coach surely will have the job in 2023.

“That’s our job,” Rhule said. “It’s a results-oriented business, and I certainly don’t want to be part of an organization that tolerates mediocrity and a lack of success. That’s got to start with me. Do you like that? No. But at the end of the day, I can promise you my life is about winning and losing. I don’t like losing.”