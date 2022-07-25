Michael Schofield is signing with the Bears

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Michael Schofield’s visit with the Bears apparently went well.

According to multiple reports, Schofield is signing with the NFC North squad. Schofield visited with and worked out for the team over the weekend.

Schofield was a Broncos third-round pick in 2014 and started 29 games for Denver before moving on to the Chargers. He spent three seasons with the team, jumped to the Panthers in 2020 and then returned to the Chargers to make 12 starts last year.

Schofield has played guard and tackle during his NFL career. The Bears have rookie Braxton Jones at tackle along with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, and they experimented with different combos of those three players along with left guard Cody Whitehair and right guard Sam Mustipher this spring.