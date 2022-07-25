Ravens work out Wayne Gallman and Corey Clement

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an ACL tear.

That’s part of why they brought in a pair of veteran running backs for a workout.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Baltimore worked out Wayne Gallman and Corey Clement.

Gallman spent last season between the 49ers, Falcons, and Vikings. He appeared in six games for Atlanta, taking 28 carries for 104 yards and catching a 21-yard pass. He appeared in a pair of games for the Vikings, playing only special teams snaps.

Clement appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, taking 33 carries for 140 yards and catching six passes for 29 yards with a touchdown. He also averaged 19.5 yards on 11 kick returns.