Report: Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to training camp

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last week he was uncertain whether Orlando Brown Jr. would report to training camp. Translation: The left tackle simply hadn’t yet told Reid officially of his plans to stay away.

Indeed, Brown will not show up at St. Joseph tonight when the entire team is due to arrive at training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Brown’s absence was expected after he and the Chiefs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline for franchise tagged players. He has not signed the one-year, $16.66 million tag, so he is not subject to fines for staying away from camp.

Garafolo previously reported that “even Week 1” is in question for Brown to sign the tag and commit to playing this season.

Brown wanted a long-term deal and surely is frustrated and disappointed not to get one, but some within the organization are as frustrated and disappointed that Brown declined their long-term offer, Jeffri Chadiha previously reported.

The Chiefs do not have a great option at left tackle without Brown. Reid mentioned left guard Joe Thuney as a possibility but added that the team isn’t to the point where it needs to figure out Brown’s replacement yet.

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Ravens in April 2021. He started 16 games for Kansas City last season and was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.