Report: USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom working out for Saints

Chris Odom’s agent said recently that the USFL’s defensive player of the year had three workouts scheduled with teams. We now know one.

Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports that Odom has a workout scheduled with the Saints.

Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks, 3.5 more than any other defender in the league. The Houston Gamblers standout also led the league with four blocked kicks and six forced fumbles and his eight tackles for loss ranked third.

Odom, 27, played on the same defensive line as Myles Garrett for a season at Arlington Martin High School. He attended Arkansas State but went undrafted in 2017.

Odom has spent time with the Falcons, Packers, Dolphins and Commanders, playing seven games with Green Bay in 2017 and four with Washington in 2019.