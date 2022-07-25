Roquan Smith unhappy with contract, will not participate in Bears’ training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s not happy that he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

As a result, Smith will not participate when veterans report to the Bears’ training camp tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to the report, the Bears’ best offer so far is something Smith would not “remotely consider.”

Smith said in April that he was “confident we’ll get everything taken care of,” but three months later he’s no longer so sure that everything can get done without taking the drastic effort of refusing to work until the Bears pay him.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Roquan Smith unhappy with contract, will not participate in Bears’ training camp

  1. The hits keep coming for the new regime. This is their biggest test yet – Roquan is literally only one of about three legitimate difference makers on the whole Bears roster and their best player on defense by quite a ways.

  2. I like Smith and all.. He’s a great player but wow.. He has never been happy with a contract. I’m wondering if the contract holds him accountable for missing all those tackles last year, could be the reason he’s upset with it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.