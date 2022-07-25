Roquan Smith unhappy with contract, will not participate in Bears’ training camp

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s not happy that he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

As a result, Smith will not participate when veterans report to the Bears’ training camp tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to the report, the Bears’ best offer so far is something Smith would not “remotely consider.”

Smith said in April that he was “confident we’ll get everything taken care of,” but three months later he’s no longer so sure that everything can get done without taking the drastic effort of refusing to work until the Bears pay him.