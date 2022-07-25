Shaq Thompson likely to go on PUP list after having knee cleaned up

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Panthers are unlikely to have linebacker Shaq Thompson on the field for their initial training camp practices this week.

Head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that Thompson is likely to open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Thompson had a surgical procedure to clean up his knee this offseason and Rhule said, via multiple reporters, that he could miss a couple of weeks while working his way back to full strength.

Thompson had 104 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions while appearing in 14 games for the Panthers last season.

Rhule also said that the team expects to have defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon on the field. Nixon played seven games last year before a season-ending knee injury.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Shaq Thompson likely to go on PUP list after having knee cleaned up

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.