Shaq Thompson likely to go on PUP list after having knee cleaned up

The Panthers are unlikely to have linebacker Shaq Thompson on the field for their initial training camp practices this week.

Head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that Thompson is likely to open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Thompson had a surgical procedure to clean up his knee this offseason and Rhule said, via multiple reporters, that he could miss a couple of weeks while working his way back to full strength.

Thompson had 104 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions while appearing in 14 games for the Panthers last season.

Rhule also said that the team expects to have defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon on the field. Nixon played seven games last year before a season-ending knee injury.