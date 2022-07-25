Trevor Lawrence: Individually, personally, I want to prove that I belong here

Getty Images

The Jaguars are counting on quarterback Trevor Lawrence to significantly improve in his second pro season.

Throughout the offseason, things have appeared to be on the right track. And before the team’s first training camp practice on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said he’s excited about getting to practice with Lawrence this summer.

After the session, Lawrence noted he does have some residual motivation from the way his rookie year turned out.

“Individually, personally, I want to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player I believe that I am, that the organization believes I am,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “As a team, I think we have a lot to prove. We didn’t have a great season last year, and I know the guys in this locker room are ready to prove some stuff this year. That motivation and just having this new opportunity, having a clean slate, everybody starts at the bottom, and having your chance to work your way up — that’s the special opportunity we got this year.

“We’ve got a good enough team to win as many games as we want to, we’ve just got to make that decision and be prepared, and we’ll have a good year.”

Lawrence added that one specific aspect of his game he wants to improve is committing fewer giveaways. He finished the 2021 season tied with Matthew Stafford atop the league with 17 interceptions.

“[O]bviously I had a lot of turnovers last year,” Lawrence said. “Finding that balance of being myself and making plays, but also being smart and putting our team in the best situation to win. I think that’s important. Limiting those but not letting it change my game. I think that’s something I’ve worked this offseason, and I’ve seen improvements, so just continuing to do that.”

Lawrence finished the 2021 season completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns.