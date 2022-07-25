Tyreek Hill keeps putting more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Either Tyreek Hill has no idea what he’s doing, or he knows damn well what he’s doing.

The new Dolphins receiver continues to talk up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As a result, Hill keeps putting more pressure on Tua to perform in 2022.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Hill was asked to identify the determining factor between the Jets and the Dolphins, the two teams who most heavily pursued him in a trade with the Chiefs.

“Zach Wilson is a dog, but I’d rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” Hill said.

Earlier this summer, Hill said Tua is more accurate than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill would say he’s trying to give his quarterback a confidence boost. But Hill also is raising the bar for Tua, making it more conspicuous if Tua doesn’t get it done in 2022.

Indeed, if the Dolphins don’t get it done in 2022, Tua will get the blame. The pieces otherwise seem to be in place. And if Tua can’t deliver, Hill likely will have another quarterback next year.

Then, come 2023, he can talk about how that guy is the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.