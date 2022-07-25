Tyreek Hill keeps putting more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa

July 25, 2022
Either Tyreek Hill has no idea what he’s doing, or he knows damn well what he’s doing.

The new Dolphins receiver continues to talk up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As a result, Hill keeps putting more pressure on Tua to perform in 2022.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Hill was asked to identify the determining factor between the Jets and the Dolphins, the two teams who most heavily pursued him in a trade with the Chiefs.

Zach Wilson is a dog, but I’d rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” Hill said.

Earlier this summer, Hill said Tua is more accurate than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill would say he’s trying to give his quarterback a confidence boost. But Hill also is raising the bar for Tua, making it more conspicuous if Tua doesn’t get it done in 2022.

Indeed, if the Dolphins don’t get it done in 2022, Tua will get the blame. The pieces otherwise seem to be in place. And if Tua can’t deliver, Hill likely will have another quarterback next year.

Then, come 2023, he can talk about how that guy is the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.

12 responses to “Tyreek Hill keeps putting more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa

  2. In my opinion, Stephen Ross traded for and paid Tyreek to get the attention off of his tanking allegations, and has since been using him as a messenger to the media, so that an adequate amount of pressure and blame can be put squarely on tua’s shoulders, so that Tom Brady can be their qb next season after he is guaranteed a percentage of the team. Ross is insulating himself with big names and he’s paying a pretty premium to do so; he saw how close he came to losing his team and is now protecting himself from that ever happening by giving the golden boy a stake of the gate.

  3. Compliment your teammate = “Putting more pressure” on them. Say nothing = “speaks to the culture of the team” implying you don’t have their back. Insult them = “divide the locker room.”

    Since those are the only three options according to the media, which would you prefer your players do?

  5. Tua is a busy. Tyreek knows what he’s doing. He wants a real QB in there so he can get his yards.

  7. Just because you repeat a lie doesn’t make it the truth. Enjoy your payday Tyreek.

  8. Tua doesn’t need any more blows to his confidence after all of the talk about acquiring Watson last year. Hill certainly isn’t helping. He’s going to be a locker room problem for them.

  9. This thing will blow up spectacularly. I am giddy.

    Chris Grier can stay there for the next decade as far as this Pats fan is concerned. Glorious!

  10. Pressure builds diamonds. Can’t wait to see how they produce on the field.

  12. One must ask why the media scrutinizes Tua more than they do underperforming QBs such as L. Jackson, T. Bridgewater, K. Murray, D. Watson, etc. WHY isn’t the media applying the same pressure onto those QBs?

