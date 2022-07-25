Vikings sign Shaun Beyer

Getty Images

The Vikings have added some young depth for their tight ends room.

Minnesota announced that the club has signed Shaun Beyer.

Beyer spent last season with the Broncos, joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He was on the practice squad for the regular season and did not appear in a game.

Denver waived Beyer in May.

The Vikings have also placed receiver Blake Proehl — who missed all of last season due to injury — and linebacker Ryan Connelly on the physically unable to perform list. They’re eligible to come off the list and practice at any time during training camp.