Will Brett Favre face federal charges in Mississippi welfare fund controversy?

July 25, 2022
There’s a mess in Mississippi. And it may take the federal government to clean it up.

Native son and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has landed in a welfare-funds fiasco. From $1.1 million in alleged money for nothing (he denied that he was paid for not doing anything, but he also paid back the money) to business dealings with former governor Phil Bryant to questions regarding $5 million for a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre seems to crocs-deep (and deeper) in the broader scandal. The recent news that Mississippi fired a lawyer who had launched an effort to get to the bottom of the money paid to USM resulted in claims from that lawyer regarding the possibility that the move was part of a politically-motivated effort to conceal certain facts.

Enter the federal government, potentially. Deep in Sunday’s item from the New York Times reside a couple of paragraphs as to the possibility of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice taking real action. The FBI has been looking at the scandal for more than two years. And Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, per the Times, sent a letter this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that the DOJ focused on Favre and Bryant.

“The people of Mississippi deserve answers,” Thompson wrote to Garland.

If those answers aren’t going to be sought by the Mississippi government, the federal government needs to intervene. This whole thing has stunk to high heaven from the get go. Hopefully, someone will fully explore the source of the stink — and take any and all appropriate steps to eradicate it.

10 responses to “Will Brett Favre face federal charges in Mississippi welfare fund controversy?

  3. The recent news that Mississippi fired a lawyer who had launched an effort to get to the bottom of the money paid to USM resulted in claims from that lawyer regarding the possibility that the move was part of a politically-motivated effort to conceal certain facts.

    ——————

    The state government just wants it to go away and would be much happier if noone looked into it.

  4. yeahbut says:
    What kind of person steals from the poor?
    —————-
    A rich person.

  5. I wonder where the “the best government is no government” types will fall on this issue. Jk, I don’t.

  8. This is a STATE issue, the Fed govt has NO jurisdiction in this case. Why does everyone demand that the Fed govt do everything for everybody? Central planning leads to tyranny.

  9. Brett Favre has generational wealth. A millionaire grabbing cash designated for people that truly need it is beyond low. Doing it during a health crisis is even lower.

  10. So let me get this straight….elected politicians used their slush fund (aka taxes from taxpayers) to rub elbows with famous folks for their (politicians from BOTH sides) own benefit.
    Now these politicians got caught and are trying to fix their ‘error’. Why doesn’t the Mississippi country that Brett Farv-ruh lives in, increase his property taxes by $1.1 million, then once they collect, that money is returned to the State of Mississippi?

