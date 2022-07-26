49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wisely abandons the Jimmy Garoppolo ruse

The 49ers have tried, repeatedly, to sell the notion that they would keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo through 2022, paying his $25 million in total compensation and letting him compete with 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance. It was a clumsy, awkward effort to create trade value for Garoppolo.

To his immense credit, coach Kyle Shanahan has abandoned the ruse. During Tuesday’s PFT Live, we played clips from Shanahan’s recent appearance on Tim Kawakami’s podcast. It became clear, after listening to all of it, that the 49ers are moving forward with Lance — and that Garoppolo will be off the team by Week One.

So he’ll be traded by then, or he’ll be cut. They’ll need to cut him before Week One to avoid having his $24.2 million base salary becoming fully-guaranteed.

The question is whether the 49ers can find a trade partner before his ability to collect his salary as termination pay becomes fully vested. Also, will Garoppolo play along, or will he try to get cut sooner than later?

The 49ers likely will try to keep Garoppolo out of harm’s way during camp and the preseason, since a fluke injury for the injury-prone quarterback would potentially put the 49ers on the hook for the full amount. Garoppolo could try to push back, if only to try to push his way out.

Regardless, he’ll end up being out before Week One. The question is whether he’ll land with a new team that gives him enough time to have a reasonable chance to play in 2022.

17 responses to “49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wisely abandons the Jimmy Garoppolo ruse

  1. It was clear Shanahan had moved on when he started referring to Garoppolo in the past tense.

  2. if the 49ers are really moving forward with Lance, they need to just cut Garoppolo already. He put their franchise back on the map and deserves better than to just be sitting in limbo like this.

    Unless there is a Super Bowl contender out there with ample cap room which loses its QB to a long-term injury in training camp, I’m not sure the 49ers are going to find a team willing to trade premium draft capital anyway.

  3. Should have cut him a while ago. Nobody is gonna do you any favors in the NFL. What a waste of time. To be honest, I thought both jimmy g and baker were gonna be cut. But, I underestimated the desperation of Carolina.

  4. A few short years ago, Jimmy G was the toast of San Francisco. Now, the 49ers want to trade him asap. That’s the ugly business of pro sports. I still think that some team will need him eventually, injury-prone or not.

  5. Keep Jimmy in the training room for 30 days waiting for a catastrophic pre-season injury to a starting QB is the play

  7. What a classless way of treating someone that led their franchise to a Super Bowl. The 9ers have had so long to take the high road, but they are inept, so praising Shanahan here feels hollow because it was a terrible deception from the beginning and every team in the league saw right through it. Teams that treat players like this should be fined.

  8. you know, if JG wasnt worth 25 million already, i might feel bad for the guy.

  9. Come mid-August he will be cut, when they are not on the hook for the $7.5 million injury settlement clause in his contract.

  11. Jimmy G will still be playing long after Lynch/Shanahan/Lance are gone from SF.

    Trading away all that capital to jump up for Lance was a colossal blunder.

  12. I believe Jimmy is better than Baker, Mariota, Wentz, Brisset, Geno or Lock, and Mills (but since he is young the Texans should keep starting him to see how he develops.) The teams whose QBs are listed above should acquire Jimmy G. through some sort of trade that works for everyone. Perhaps Jimmy takes a pay cut, Niners eat some of the salary.

  13. Shanny doesn’t trust his new LG to protect Jimmy G in a pre season game. Jimmy has a lot of friends on the team so what about this scenario…. Hey, D lineman, wink wink… I’m going to let you through on Jimmy. Hit him, hurt him, don’t kill him. Just hurt him enough for him to get his $24.2M guarantee. Wink wink.

  14. “tb12bestqbevah says:Jimmy G will still be playing long after Lynch/Shanahan/Lance are gone from SF.

    Trading away all that capital to jump up for Lance was a colossal blunder.”

    Really? Lynch/Shanahan have taken to the 49ers multiple NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl in the last few years with a QB that many believe is terrible. They aren’t going anywhere. From your “12th man” reference I think you must a Seahawks fan and I think you spend some time pondering your own GMs/Coaches plan when they trade away one of the top QBs in the league and have Drew Lock and Geno Smith as their plan.

  15. Jimmy G contributed to the current mess by waiting so long to get surgery, and doing it without notifying the team. That move essentially stopped other teams from considering him until he recovered.

    As a Niners fan, I hope that Garoppolo doesn’t go to Seattle.

  16. During the conference championship weekend when there were four teams left standing the fans of 28 other teams were watching, wishing their team had made it that far. The 49ers were one of those teams. The comments above, of how Lance sucks and Shanahan and Lynch are idiots, are all from fans of the other 28 teams.

  17. As the deadline approaches, I think the John Lynch will give Jimmy G. away to the Texans to keep Jimmy from going to the Seahawks…

