49ers sign Robert Nkemdiche

Getty Images

Former Cardinals first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche is getting another chance in the NFL.

The 49ers signed Nkemdiche today, General Manager John Lynch said.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound Nkemdiche has always had impressive athleticism for his size, and Lynch said Nkemdiche looked great in his workout yesterday.

Nkemdiche was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2016 but never played up to expectations and was cut before the 2019 season. He later spent time with the Dolphins and Seahawks.

At only 27 years old, it’s not too late for Nkemdiche to get his career turned around, and the 49ers hope he can do it in San Francisco.