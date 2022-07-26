Bears sign Jaquan Brisker

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 15 Chicago Bears Minicamp
Getty Images

The Bears finally have their entire 2022 draft class under contract.

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker took his time agreeing to a four-year deal with the team, but the Bears announced that it was done as their full squad reported to training camp on Tuesday. The team drafted 11 players overall this April and Brisker joined cornerback Kyler Gordon as second-round additions.

Brisker had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery while starting 12 games during his final season at Penn State.

Now that Brisker is signed, he can turn his full attention toward winning a spot in the team’s starting lineup during training camp. He is the likeliest partner for Eddie Jackson at the back end of the defense and should get every chance to earn that position.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Bears sign Jaquan Brisker

  1. With this kid in the mix, the Bears secondary looks alright. But the turnover in the front seven, along with Smith’s holdout, gives me cause for concern vs. the run.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.