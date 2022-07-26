Bears sign Riley Reiff

Getty Images

As training camps open, one of the best remaining free agents has found his new team.

Veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears that will likely pay him $10 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bears will be Reiff’s third NFC North team: He was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2012 and signed with the Vikings in free agency in 2017. Last year he was with the Bengals, and he started 12 games before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In Chicago, Reiff appears likely to win the starting left tackle job, where he’ll bolster a line that needs to protect Justin Fields in the franchise quarterback’s second season.