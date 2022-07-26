Bill Belichick still won’t say who’s calling offensive plays for Patriots

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 26, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Throughout the offseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has remained mum on not just the titles, but also the roles of New England’s offensive coaching staff in 2022.

Still, the titles were announced last week, notably with Matt Patricia as senior football advisor/offensive line and Joe Judge as offensive assistant/quarterbacks. The Patriots won’t have an official offensive or defensive coordinator this season.

But Belichick was once again asked about titles and roles in his Tuesday press conference. And he once again did not say much about them.

We’re not really big on titles and all that,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I think it’s important that we all work together and create a great final product, so that’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s what we’ve always done.”

Multiple reports have indicated that Patricia will be calling New England’s offensive plays this season. But as noted by Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, one reason why the Patriots haven’t officially acknowledged that is because it allows Detroit to keep paying Patricia through this year, which was the end of his head coach contract. It also means Patricia does not have to do weekly coordinator press conferences.

So Belichick shifted focus to himself when asked if there is a plan to announce who’s calling plays.

“Look, I’m the head coach,” Belichick said. “Ultimately, I’m responsible for everything. So just leave it at that. That’s what it is.”

Patricia and Judge both were on the Patriots’ coaching staff before getting head coaching jobs with the Lions and Giants, respectively. They went a combined 23-52-1 before getting fired and ultimately coming back to New England.

“I think I’ve said many times that I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word,” Belichick said. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good — exceptional at the entire gamut. I’m glad we have both of them. They do a good job.”

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Bill Belichick still won’t say who’s calling offensive plays for Patriots

  2. Now that he doesn’t have the GOAT can we all start calling him the weirdo he’s always been?

  4. Once again Bill is HELPING another coach, but he’ll catch heat for doing that, and he’s loving every second of it which is what’s driving people bonkers. He’s not breaking any rules here he’s working within the rules as they’re currently written, and that means the league will eventually rewrite the language to prevent this from happening again. Just like when he ran that play against the Ravens with the eligible receiver, and who was ineligible, and nobody had done it before, and the Ravens cried about it for a week

  5. It’s kinda lame if BB is trying to game the Lions for some coaching payroll. And it’s doubly lame to presume not SAYING that Patricia calls plays will work in the NFL world, when numerous game broadcast cameras are gonna be SHOWING Patricia calling plays.

  7. Imagine what it must be like being a Pats beat reporter having to ask this guy questions.

  9. The last 2 seasons have stuck in Bill’s craw so much that he’s decided to exert more control over every aspect.
    The older you get, the more controlling you become.
    In other words: He doesn’t have any trust or confidence in anyone on his staff. He only trusts his kids. He only wishes he had more sons to hire.

  10. “What’s something I can focus you on that will keep you from focusing on the players and the team? Ah…who’s calling plays. Yep, that’ll work.”

  11. And he’s not going to, so why keep harping about it? Right now, he’s just trolling the media as if this is a story.

  13. More importantly, which coach is responsible for watching the secret film of the opposing team’s practices?

  14. He’s going to use the Buffalo playbook from last year and just run on every play for the entire season.

  16. Hope Patricia doesn’t call any passing plays in the wind. Noodle arm can’t do it. lol.

  18. With any other team, this would be called a disaster.

    But, to say the least, BB has earned some benefit of the doubt. There MAY be a bit of hubris here, imo, but he is the GOAT and will probably make it work.

    I do think losing Daniels will have more impact than people think, especially w/ Jones.

  19. mackcarrington says:
    July 26, 2022 at 12:49 pm
    The last 2 seasons have stuck in Bill’s craw so much that he’s decided to exert more control over every aspect.
    The older you get, the more controlling you become.
    In other words: He doesn’t have any trust or confidence in anyone on his staff. He only trusts his kids

    ———-

    His “kid” was an unmitigated disaster

  20. NFL requires a O Coord news conference.
    Bill: “Well, we don’t have a O coordinator.”
    NFL: “We’ll be changing the rules next year to say ‘He/she who called a majority of the plays during the previous game.'”

    LOL – Gotta love Bill. When he got grief for his short injury report, he started listing every bump and bruise so his injury reports had 25 guys on them. Totally messing with the NFL “system”.

  21. I do think losing Daniels will have more impact than people think, especially w/ Jones.

    McDaniels.

    I’m sure I’m in the minority but I think the Raiders make a run at the Chiefs in that division this year. Should be interesting to watch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.