Boye Mafe signs with Seahawks

Getty Images

The number of unsigned 2022 draft picks continued to shrink on Tuesday.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Boye Mafe has signed with the Seahawks. The second-round edge rusher was one of three unsigned Seahawks picks when Tuesday began, but they should have every deal wrapped up soon now that the start of training camp is upon us.

Mafe spent the last three seasons at the University of Minnesota and wrapped up his time with the Gophers with 14.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

He will join players like Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Alton Robinson, and Tyreke Smith as options off the edge for Seattle this season.