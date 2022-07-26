Buster Skrine informs Titans he’s retiring

Getty Images

As the Titans’ veterans reported to training camp this week, one longtime defensive back instead decided it was time to hang up his cleats.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel announced in his Tuesday press conference that cornerback Buster Skrine informed the team he’s decided to retire.

“So, respect that decision. Really respect Buster as a person, as a player,” Vrabel said. “But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and his family and we’ll respect that and support him however we can.”

Skrine joined the Titans in November of last season. He appeared in six games with three starts for Tennessee, recording an interception and three passes defensed. He re-signed with the Titans in March.

A fifth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Skrine started out his career with four seasons on the Browns. He then signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2015 and played four seasons for the franchise. Skrine had a two-year run with the Bears from 2019-2020 and also spent time with the 49ers in 2021.

Overall, Skrine played 158 games with 85 starts. He picked off 10 passes, recorded 88 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.