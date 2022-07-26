Cardinals place Marquise Brown on non-football injury list

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals won’t have their biggest offseason acquisition when they begin practice Wednesday. The team announced Tuesday it has added receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring injury.

He is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice.

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency and will play the first six games without DeAndre Hopkins, who must serve a suspension. That prompted the Cardinals to trade with the Ravens for Brown, who played with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.

Brown had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. No Cardinals receiver had more than 1,000 yards last season. Now with the Jaguars, Kirk was the closest with 982 yards on 77 receptions.

The Cardinals also won’t have tight end Maxx Williams (knee) at Wednesday’s practice as he is on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he remains hopeful Williams can return before the end of camp. Williams tore his ACL in Week 5 last season.

“He’s worked his tail off,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “There have been a couple guys throughout the league, it takes a year-and-a-half, two years to come back. I’d say he’s ahead of schedule. Not saying he’ll be ready to go or how that looks, but from where it started to where it is now I couldn’t be more impressed.”