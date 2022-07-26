Chase Young, Logan Thomas open camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in June that it was “more than likely” that defensive end Chase Young would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list and the team made it official on Tuesday.

Young was placed on the list along with three other players. He is working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season and can be activated at any point during training camp.

Tight end Logan Thomas also tore his ACL last year and joined Young on the PUP list. Offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Chase Roullier are the other players who will be opening Commanders camp on the list.

The Commanders also announced that tackle Cornelius Lucas has been placed on the non-football illness list.