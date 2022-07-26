Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on PUP

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the active/physically unable to perform list.

They join cornerback Rashad Fenton and offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho on PUP.

The team can activate the players off the list at any point during the preseason, but they can’t practice until then.

Edwards-Helaire faces a crucial third season.

He totaled 1,100 yards from scrimmage during his rookie season but had gall bladder surgery after the year and then battled injuries while missing seven games last season. He finished 2021 with 517 rushing yards and 129 receiving yards.

The former first-round choice admitted this offseason that he has a “sense of urgency” to reach his potential.