Chris Ballard says Colts have had no discussions about Julio Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

When quarterback Matt Ryan became a member of the Colts earlier this year, some speculated that a reunion between Ryan and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones could happen. It won’t be.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday there are no talks about signing Jones.

“I know there’s reports out there, but those reports are wrong,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Appearing in 10 games last year for the Titans, Jones had 31 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. It was a career low in all three  categories, including 2013 — when he appeared in only five games.

It could be over for Jones, especially since he likely wouldn’t be interested in taking the league minimum or close to it. Even then, it could be hard to get a team to add a potential Hall of Famer who currently isn’t a Hall of Fame player. Guys not in the first three spots or so on the depth chart are expected to play special teams. Jones could have a hard time getting one of the top few receiver positions, with any team.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Chris Ballard says Colts have had no discussions about Julio Jones

  1. Julio Jones is washed up. He had his day in the sun and now it’s over for him. I do not think that Jones is a HoFer.

  2. I have a hard time believing someone won’t pick up Julio and I also think Julio might want to skip camp. Dude’s been doing it for long enough to be able to hop in basically any time. The question is if he’ll be willing to play for as little as a time is going to be willing to pay him, which isn’t likely to be much.

  4. dryzzt23 says:
    July 26, 2022 at 12:00 pm
    Julio Jones is washed up. He had his day in the sun and now it’s over for him. I do not think that Jones is a HoFer.
    ————————————————————————-
    He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times and led the league in receiving yards twice… yup, no HoFer to see here.

  5. Good, solid WR in his prime…hall of fame no way

    How quickly we forget.. multiple 1500+ yard seasons, multiple 100+ catch seasons, career average yard per catch only .4 yards behind Randy Moss, who is considered the greatest deep threat in NFL history.

    He has top end numbers, over multiple years, the best wr on one of the better offenses in the NFL at the time and did all this with a QB who had some physical limitations.. this was not a “solid” WR – This was an obviously spectacular one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.