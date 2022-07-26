Chris Carson retiring from the NFL

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson said in June that he planned to keep fighting to return to the field after a neck injury, but he hasn’t been medically cleared at this point and that’s led to a different decision about how to move forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Carson is retiring from the NFL. He is not expected to go on the reserve/retired list, however.

Per the report, the Seahawks will release Carson with a failed physical designation. That qualifies Carson for injury protection benefits under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which would not be the case if he went on the retired list.

Carson was a 2017 seventh-round pick in Seattle and he started 48 of the 49 regular season games he played for the Seahawks. He had 769 carries for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns and he also caught 107 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.