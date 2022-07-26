Chris Carson retiring from the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson said in June that he planned to keep fighting to return to the field after a neck injury, but he hasn’t been medically cleared at this point and that’s led to a different decision about how to move forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Carson is retiring from the NFL. He is not expected to go on the reserve/retired list, however.

Per the report, the Seahawks will release Carson with a failed physical designation. That qualifies Carson for injury protection benefits under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which would not be the case if he went on the retired list.

Carson was a 2017 seventh-round pick in Seattle and he started 48 of the 49 regular season games he played for the Seahawks. He had 769 carries for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns and he also caught 107 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chris Carson retiring from the NFL

  1. Played like a maniac. It’s good he got out while still able to live a normal life.

  2. Good, tough player

    Sad to see him leave on these terms, but with the type of I jury he had, it’s for the best.

    That’s the hard thing about football… there is no doubt you are going to be told you can’t play anymore..

    Whether you are 12, 15, 20, 25, or 30+…

    You are going to be told…

    And there is nothing you can do about it.

  3. Really enjoyed watching this young man. Throwback, tough, hard nosed runner.

    Shames its ending this way.

    Nice move by Seattle allowing him to get that money, beacuse he really got hosed out of a couple paydays.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.