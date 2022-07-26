Chris Godwin active for start of Bucs camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has made a speedy recovery from his torn ACL.

Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 of last season, will be active for the start of training camp, rather than going on the physically unable to perform list.

That doesn’t mean Godwin is 100 percent healthy, but it does mean the Bucs think he’s ready to participate in at least some practice activities. And it’s a great sign that Godwin will be on the field in Week One.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who is recovering from a foot injury, will also be active for the start of training camp.

1 responses to "Chris Godwin active for start of Bucs camp

