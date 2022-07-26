Colts sign Isaiah Ford, John Hurst, waive Kekoa Crawford, Caeveon Patton

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst on Tuesday, the team announced.

They waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves.

Ford appeared in 32 career games with three starts in five seasons with the Dolphins. He totaled 63 receptions for 681 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of Miami in 2017.

In 2021, he saw action in 13 games with two starts and finished with 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Ford also spent time on the team’s practice squad.

Hurst has spent time on the practice squads of the Buccaneers (2020-21) and Chargers (2020). He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Crawford signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May. He played 45 games with 18 starts at California (2019-21) and Michigan (2016-17) and made 96 receptions for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns.

Patton signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in June. He participated in the Colts’ veteran minicamp and rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.