Dallas police clear Kelvin Joseph for his involvement in shooting

Getty Images

Dallas police recently cleared Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man, the team website reports.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team has not heard from the NFL about a possible suspension for Joseph.

Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which fatal gunshots were fired at Cameron Ray on March 18. Dallas police arrested two men after meeting with Joseph.

“I thought Kelvin, obviously after being involved in the situation, showed humility to his teammates,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “We had with the internal discussions and so forth. But he was a full participant in the offseason program. I think he’s put forward the energy and the focus that he needs to move forward.”

The Cowboys made Joseph a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

He is expected to compete for playing time behind Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.