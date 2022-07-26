Dennis Allen: I’m excited about seeing what Jameis Winston can do

USA TODAY Sports

After he won the starting role last year, Jameis Winston is heading into the 2022 season as the Saints’ unquestioned QB1.

And even though he played well in 2021, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, he’s still coming off a torn ACL.

Plus, Sean Payton is no longer the head coach to guide Winston through the offense by calling the plays.

But new head coach Dennis Allen is looking forward to seeing what Winston puts on the field at training camp.

“I feel real good about it,” Allen said in an interview with the team website. “I think Jameis has worked extremely hard to get himself ready physically, mentally, emotionally. I think he’s done a great job of that. He had a year to sit under Drew [Brees], he had last year where there was a little bit of a training camp battle and he had half a season, and this year he’s kind of going in with the starting quarterback position and I think he’s operated that way throughout the offseason. And I’m excited about seeing what he can do.”

Though Payton isn’t there, the offensive system is still the same under coordinator Pete Carmichael. That continuity should give Winston a boost as he tries to get the Saints back to the postseason.