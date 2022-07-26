Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin go onto PUP; Sheldon Day, Anthony Walker on NFI

Getty Images

The Browns made several roster moves Tuesday.

The team announced it has placed cornerback Denzel Ward (foot) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list, defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) and linebacker Anthony Walker (groin) on the non-football injury list and receiver Javon Wims on the non-football illness list.

Ward hurt his foot in the team’s final minicamp practice, but he said after the offseason program that he expected to be ready to go for training camp. So it may take much time for him to work his way back into practice.

Conklin is coming off a torn patella tendon that ended his season in Week 12. He also missed games in 2021 due to a dislocated elbow.