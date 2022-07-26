Eagles signing Kobe Smith

Getty Images

The Eagles have added a player for their defensive line.

Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Kobe Smith, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Smith entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Titans. He did not make the team’s 53-man roster and began the season on its practice squad. He later signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad and remained with the organization until a couple of months ago when he was waived.

Smith has not yet appeared in a regular-season game. He played his college ball at South Carolina.