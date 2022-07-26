George Paton: At the right time, we’ll get an extension done with Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Whenever a quarterback signs a mega deal, the next logical question is always, “Who’s next?”

It probably should be Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. But another quarterback in line for an extension soon is Denver’s Russell Wilson.

The Broncos acquired Wilson knowing his contract runs through the 2023 season. But the average annual value of the contract Wilson signed with the Seahawks in 2019 was $35 million. That’s been surpassed numerous times, most recently by Murray, whose contract has an average annual value of $46.1 million.

So sooner or later, Wilson’s going to get a new deal. General Manager George Paton was asked in his press conference to open training camp if there have already been talks with Wilson’s representation about a potential extension.

“We all want Russell here a long time,” Paton said. “I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team, our team, we’re just going to keep it in-house. Any decisions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ’ agent, Mark Rogers, and at the right time, we’ll get a deal done.”

In his opening statement, Paton said the Wilson trade was, “game-changing for our locker room, the day-to-day, and for our football team.”

It’s likely only a matter of time before Willson gets an extension. But at this point, it doesn’t appear imminent.