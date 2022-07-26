Giants put Sterling Shepard on PUP list, Ajeez Ojulari on NFI

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT
New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers
The Giants announced a handful of moves involving their injured lists with the team’s veterans reporting for training camp on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard highlighted a list of three players who have been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Shepard tore his Achilles last year and is still making his way back to full strength.

Offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart also went on the PUP list. Gates broke his leg while playing guard in Week 2 last week and Peart tore his ACL in a late-season game against the Eagles.

In addition to the PUP moves, the Giants also placed defensive end Ajeez Ojulari on the non-football injury list. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

