Giants sign Andrew Adams, Marcus Kemp

Getty Images

The Giants announced a number of roster moves as they opened training camp on Tuesday.

The team confirmed the signing of defensive lineman Nick Williams and also announced the signings of safety Andrew Adams, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, and offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour. Defensive back Henry Black, defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, wide receiver Travis Toivonen, and defensive back Maurice Canady were cut in corresponding moves.

Adams opened his career by playing 30 games for the Giants in 2016 and 2017 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers.

He has 190 tackles, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 87 career regular season games.

Kemp played in 43 games for the Chiefs over the last four seasons and also appeared in one game for the Dolphins. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he does have four catches for 42 yards.

Seymour has never played in a regular season game. He was on the Raiders practice squad in 2020 and missed last season with an Achilles injury.