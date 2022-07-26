Giants signing Nick Williams

Getty Images

With training camp getting underway this week, the Giants are making a move to bolster some depth.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is signing veteran defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Williams started all 17 games for the Lions in 2021, playing 55 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He recorded 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, a half-sack, and two quarterback hits.

It was the second of two seasons Williams spent with Detroit. In 14 games in 2020, he had a sack and 23 total tackles.

But Williams’ career year came in 2019 with the Bears when he registered 6.0 sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries, and a pair of passes defensed.

As a corresponding roster move, Garafolo reports the Giants are waiving rookie defensive lineman Jabari Ellis. He joined the club as an undrafted free agent.