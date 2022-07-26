House Oversight Committee posts notice of Dan Snyder’s deposition, but will it happen?

Getty Images

As the House Oversight Committee and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to disagree on the terms of his potential deposition testimony, the two sides previously agreed on a date. On Monday, the Committee formalized that date.

Via the Washington Post, the Committee posted formal notice on Monday that Snyder will be questioned on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. ET, via Zoom. Applicable rules require such notices to be posted at least three days before the testimony occurs.

Per the Post, the disagreement regarding whether Snyder would testify voluntarily (his preference) or under subpoena (the Committee’s preferred approach) has still not been resolved. As PFT noted last Thursday, Snyder remains willing to proceed on July 28, but only on a voluntary basis.

Snyder’s lawyer, Karen Patton Seymour, has refused to accept service of the subpoena on Snyder’s behalf. The Committee has been unable to personally serve Snyder, since he has been out of the country for most if not all of the past month.

If Snyder testifies under subpoena, he’ll be required to answer questions regarding, for example, matters covered by nondisclosure agreements. Without a subpoena, the terms of those deals would likely require him to refuse to comment.

Whatever the terms or contours of the testimony, nothing good happens for Snyder if he faces the Committee. Some (e.g., me) believe that Snyder possibly hopes to run out the clock with the current Congress, hopeful that he can stave off testimony until Republicans take over the House and the investigation into the Commanders ends. To do that, he’d have to remain on his $192 million yacht for most of the coming football season.