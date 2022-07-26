Jaguars’ Josh Allen: It’s a professional locker room now, Doug Pederson talks to us like men

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT
Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen notices a big difference between playing for Urban Meyer last year and playing for Doug Pederson this year.

Allen said today that playing for Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, feels fundamentally different than playing for Meyer, who had only coached in college before becoming the Jaguars’ coach last season.

“It feels good to be part of a professional locker room, not only when you’re in the locker room but when you’re talking to the coaches. It’s a professional setting,” he said. “He’s talking to us like grown men. Nothing but respect.”

Meyer’s brief tenure in Jacksonville was a disaster, and he didn’t even last a full season. The Jaguars need to turn things around, and they hope Pederson is the coach to do it for them.

2 responses to “Jaguars’ Josh Allen: It’s a professional locker room now, Doug Pederson talks to us like men

  1. Talk about shots fired at Urban.
    The fact that Urban kicked a kicker only tells us that he knew he would have gotten his own behind kicked if he pulled that stunt with anyone else.
    What a little man Meyer is.

  2. Khan .. like a lot of people ..believe what they see on TV.. Meyer was/is a phony .. people who knew him and knew football tried to warn him.

    Unfortunately the Jaguars won’t win anything anytime soon because the guy at the top doesn’t know what he’s doing.

