Joe Burrow having appendix removed

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s first practice of training camp is going to be delayed for a little bit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burrow is having surgery to repair his appendix. Burrow will miss some practice time as he recovers from the appendectomy, but it is not expected to be an extended absence for the quarterback.

Burrow’s future with the Bengals has been in the news this week because team owner Mike Brown said the team’s “whole focus” is on making sure that they sign Burrow to a long-term extension once he’s eligible for one after the 2022 season.

The appendectomy won’t impact those plans and it would likely take an injury on the level of Burrow’s 2020 torn ACL to cause any change in the plan to make Burrow the cornerstone of the team as soon as possible.