John Lynch: Deebo Samuel reported, we’ve had productive talks

Getty Images

It appears more progress has been made between the 49ers and Deebo Samuel on a new deal for the key offensive weapon.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said at his press conference on Tuesday that Samuel reported for camp. It doesn’t sound like an extension is imminent, but Lynch sounded optimistic that something will get done.

“We’ve had really productive and substantive talks,” Lynch said. “I don’t want to get everyone all excited that something’s imminent because we’re not there yet. But, really hopeful that in the near future we’ll be able to announce something that’s exciting for everyone involved. So, that’s good. Deebo’s here today and we’re excited about moving forward with him as a part of this team.”

Lynch was asked if Samuel would practice. If Samuel doesn’t, it would mean he’s staging a sort of “hold-in” as he awaits a new contract.

“We’re focused on getting something done,” Lynch said. “Deadlines, there’s not a hard deadline, but deadlines have a way of spurring these things into action. And that’s, like I said, we’ve had a number of productive talks and hopeful that something’s going to happen here in the near future.”

Samuel reportedly had issues with his role and the way he was used last year. But those problems are apparently in the past.

“I had a real good discussion and we’re on the exact same page on it,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Samuel amassed 1,770 yards from scrimmage — 1,405 receiving and 365 rushing — with 14 total touchdowns last season. He was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time.