Kenneth Murray will begin training camp on PUP list

The Chargers will begin training camp without one of their significant defensive players.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray is going on the physically unable to perform list, per multiple reporters on the Chargers beat.

Murray underwent ankle surgery earlier in the offseason and wasn’t unable to participate in the offseason program. He is eligible to come off the PUP list at any time before the start of the regular season.

Murray started all 16 games as a rookie, recording 107 tackles with five tackles for loss, a sack, and three passes defensed. Last year, he played 11 games with six starts, recording 31 tackles with a pair of TFLs.