Kyle Shanahan doesn’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to practice with the 49ers

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has probably practiced for the last time as a 49er.

Although it remains unclear when or if the 49ers will trade Garoppolo, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan has moved on to new starting quarterback Trey Lance and said he does not expect Garoppolo to practice at all.

Asked on Tim Kawakami’s podcast if Garoppolo will practice with the 49ers if he is not traded, Shanahan said, “I think anything’s possible but that would surprise me right now.”

Shanahan said he hasn’t seen Garoppolo since the 49ers’ season ended, and that Garoppolo will report to camp to take his physical, but as far as practicing or playing with the 49ers, Garoppolo is done.