Kyler Murray contract also includes very broad no-baseball clause

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has said he’d like to find a way to play both pro football and pro baseball. Under his new football contract, that definitely won’t be happening. Not unless he wants to wipe out his remaining guarantees.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Murray’s deal includes a very broad clause that triggers a default as to his guaranteed money in the event that he has any involvement with organized baseball.

A default occurs is Murray “participates in any type of baseball-related activity (including, without limitation, a tryout, workout, practice, scrimmage, exhibition or game) for any baseball team, in any baseball league.”

In past years, some contracts included language that allowed teams to get a court order blocking a player from playing baseball. (The Buccaneers did that with Jameis Winston‘s rookie deal, in 2015.) That has yielded to, at most, a clause wiping out the player’s guaranteed money. That’s the risk Murray takes, if he has any involvement with any baseball team.