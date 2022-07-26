Minkah Fitzpatrick on NFI list with a wrist injury

Getty Images

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed a long-term extension with the team at the end of its offseason program and he took a vacation before training camp to celebrate his good fortune.

That vacation didn’t turn out exactly as hoped, however. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Fitzpatrick will be starting camp on the non-football injury list because he hurt his wrist during the trip. Tomlin said the injury happened when Fitzpatrick fell off of a bike.

Fitzpatrick is not expected to be sidelined for long, but Tomlin said he is experiencing discomfort as a result of the injury.

The Steelers are also placing defensive lineman Tyson Alualu on the physically unable to perform list. Alualu is dealing with a knee injury.